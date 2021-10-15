Shinju Sushi and Hibachi opens at Prairie Village Shops in former C. Frogs space

A new tenant has officially moved in to the former C. Frogs space at the Shops of Prairie Village.

As of Oct. 10, Shinju Sushi and Hibachi, a Japanese restaurant, is up and running as part of a soft opening, its owners say.

Co-owners Xiong Shi, Enson Shi and Jennifer Zhang say they were attracted to Prairie Village, in part, because they thought the city could benefit from having more authentic Japanese food options.

“It’s a great area to gather, especially in the shopping center, but I feel like it needs a touch-up, so that’s why we brought a traditional Japanese restaurant here,” Zhang said.

Shinju offers an extensive selection of sushi like a salmon crunch roll, which includes crab meat, avocado and cream cheese inside and deep fried eel and spicy mayo outside.

Another option is the yellow tail killer roll which has spicy tuna and cucumber cilantro inside and yellow tail jalapeno with sriracha on the outside.

Customers can also enjoy hibachi at Shinju, which features a chef cooking meals right at the table.

All hibachi dinners are served with a two-piece shrimp appetizer, soup, salad, vegetables and fried rice.

Zhang said customers are able to choose between sushi and hibachi, or order sushi while at one of the six hibachi tables. Hibachi options chicken, steak, filet mignon, calamari, salmon, lobster, scallop or a combination of two proteins.

Although Shinju is still operating under a soft opening, Zhang said customers are already taking to their offerings.

“[Customers] love it, they leave five-star reviews online and things like that,” Zhang said. “Lots of people say they’ll come back. They love it.”

Zhang said a more formal grand opening will happen in the next couple of weeks, but an exact date has yet to be determined.