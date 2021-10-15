Briefly Noted: Johnson County selling re-blended paint from local recycling event

Johnson County selling re-blended paint from local recycling event

Shawnee received plenty of recycled paint that residents dropped off during the Fall Recycling and Shred Event with Merriam last weekend.

Shawnee and Merriam city staff members recently recycled the paint by delivering it to the Myron K. Nelson Wastewater Treatment Plant at Foxridge and Lamar in Mission.

The re-blended paint is available for purchase in 5-gallon buckets. Additionally, residents still interested in dropping off paint can do so by making an appointment here.

Friends of the Kaw, Evergy Green Team cleaning up along Riverfront Park

The Evergy Green Team will join Friends of the Kaw to conduct a tire and trash cleanup on Oct. 16 at Riverfront Park in Shawnee along a Kansas River sandbar.

Tires and trash will be removed from the sandbar and loaded onto trailers, which will then be pulled by UTV’s to dumpsters near the parking area.

The clean-up project will run from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday at 5500 Frisbie Road from Riverfront Park.

The Evergy Green Team completes about 50 to 70 projects a year and collaborates with “conservation groups, agencies and schools in enhancing and fostering an understanding of the Kansas and Missouri environment” and also improving natural habitats and helping provide access to important environmental areas.

Fairway driveway Trick-or-Treat registration closes Oct. 17

The city of Fairway is hosting a driveway Trick-or-Treat event on Oct. 24.

It will feature a parade of Halloween-themed cars and inflatables. Registered children will receive a bag of goodies that will be delivered to the end of their driveways, according to a city email. Kids in Halloween costumes will also receive a special treat.

The deadline to register for the event is Oct. 17. It is $3 per child, and registration can be completed online here.

Westwood Women’s Club to feature speaker, lunch Oct. 20

The Westwood Women’s Club is hosting an event on Oct. 20 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Kristen Christian, owner of local company Bee Organized, is the speaker for the event. A box lunch will also be served. The event will take place inside Westwood city hall. RSVP via email at linda_335@msn.com.

Those interested in becoming a Women’s Club member can reach out via email to westwoodwomensclub@gmail.com.

Shawnee City Hall parking lots closed this weekend

The Shawnee City Hall parking lot and public lot directly west of city hall will be closed this weekend for the lot to be sealed and striped.

Work begins Saturday afternoon into Sunday. The city asks that all vehicles be moved from these lots by noon on Saturday.