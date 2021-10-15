Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty: Where to find fall fun in Kansas City

The beautiful season of autumn is upon us! The leaves are turning, and the temperatures are trending downward. To make the most of fall in Kansas City, I have put together a list of three of my favorite hometown things to do – perfect for the whole family!

Louisburg Cider Mill

One of the most treasured spots in the area is the Louisburg Cider Mill. A short 30-minute drive from most parts of the metro, this amazing spot is in a league of its own. It started as a roadside apple cider stand in 1977 and is now a premier attraction for folks from all over the region and beyond. Whether it is fabulous music, culinary delights or fall activities of every kind, this is one destination you can’t miss. This Saturday is Zombie Forest Night – where you can venture into their famed corn maze with a flashlight while dodging some thrills and chills! There are new activities throughout the season so make sure that you check the calendar on their website to see the latest and greatest event schedule. An important note: masks are recommended for unvaccinated guests! Learn more here.

Fall Foliage

Visit KC has compiled a list of spots where you can experience the splendor of fall around the metro live and in color. Did you know that Kansas City was named one of the “15 Best American Cities for Viewing Autumn Foliage”? Loose Park, the National WWI Museum and Weston, MO are some of the most popular and picturesque spots to see the fall colors for yourself. A lesser-known gem is the Cliff Drive Scenic Byway – a road that cuts through northeast Kansas City. Note that this is closed for drivers on the weekends, but you can still take in the sights on a walk, a jog or a bicycle ride. For the 2021 season, colors are expected to peak by early to mid-November. For more information click this link to see the full list.

Cornucopia

Head to Power and Light this weekend for the second annual Cornucopia celebration. Encompassing three streets in the P&L district, this is a fall fest like no other. Cornucopia has it all including delicious food, rides and more. Best of all – admission to the festival is free for the whole family! Carnival rides are open all weekend, but to take full advantage of the main events of the weekend, I recommend attending on Saturday, October 16th. www.cornucopiakc.com

We are so fortunate that Kansas City is home to so many family-friendly autumn events. Winter will be here before you know it, so I hope that you enjoy this amazing season and make some memories!

