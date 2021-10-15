5 to Try: Post readers’ picks for best donuts in Johnson County 🍩

For our 5 to Try outing this week, we asked you, our dear readers, for recommendations on the best spots for those sinfully sweet circles of satiation: DONUTS.

There were dozens of suggestions, but a handful of local shops emerged as clear favorites. Here we go…

Mr. D’s

This Shawnee fixture already had a loyal following when owners Johnny Chen and Boggie Otgonbayar moved to expand with a second location at the Lenexa Public Market earlier this year.

The Lenexa spot also includes a sophisticated coffee operation that provides a perfect pair for the pastries.

“Love the raspberry,” says reader David Shull. “Grab them and eat outside during the farmers market. And a cup of their coffee too!”

Mr. D’s Donut Shop’s Shawnee location is at 11222 W 75th Street and is open 5:30 a.m. to noon, Tuesday through Sunday.

The Lenexa Public Market location is at 8750 Penrose Lane.

Fluffy Fresh

No shop got more reader recommendations that Fluffy Fresh, that callback to a simpler time on Johnson Drive in Mission.

A true mom-and-pop operation, Fluffy Fresh opens most mornings to a line at the counter, with customers angling to get in an order before supplies run out.

“Fluffy Fresh in Mission is our favorite,” says reader Brad Johnson. “It’s artisanal and a time capsule space. Personal favorite is cinnamon twists. Their prices are time warp low, too!”

Fluffy Fresh is located at 5729 Johnson Drive in Mission.

Hours are 6 a.m. to noon (or until the donuts are gone…), Tuesday through Sunday.

Fairway Creamery

Christopher Elbow could safely have rested on his laurels after the huge success of his chocolate brand. But the opportunity to bring a long-simmering vision for a donut and ice cream shop to life proved too tempting to pass up when the space on Mission Road became available in 2019.

Now, people rave about Elbow’s donuts in much the same way they do about his chocolates.

“The Meyer Lemon Poppyseed Old Fashioned is my absolute favorite donut!” says reader Amanda Sparks. “It tastes like a beautiful summer day.”



Fairway Creamery is located at 5938 Mission Road.

Hours are 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (but the day’s donuts won’t last until close!)

DOP Donuts

Situated in an shiny trailer on the lawn next to Strang Hall in Downtown Overland Park (hence “DOP”…) DOP Donuts has quickly become a go-to not only for its fantastic donuts but also its great setting.

“Saw your post and wanted to take a minute to give DOP DONUTS some love,” says Madison Matlock. “They are relatively new but I love everything about this place. I try to get something new every visit, but my go-to order is the raspberry old fashioned, a few cinnamon holes, and cup of bourbon pecan coffee. Their space is so cute and inviting. Unlike most other donut shops this place is actually somewhere you want to meet friends and hangout.”

DOP Donuts is located at 7512 W 80th Street.

Hours are 6:30 a.m. to noon (or until donuts are gone), Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; and 7 to noon (or until donuts are gone) on Sunday.

YOS Donut in Shawnee

Another family run business, proprietors Matt and Sokha Yos have operated this shop near Shawnee Mission Park for nearly 20 years.

Besides the friendly faces, there’s always some festive seasonal fare, from green-sprinkled four leaf clover donuts around Saint Patrick’s Day to spooky orange and black decorated donuts this time of year.

Yos Donuts is located at 7170 Renner Road in Shawnee.

Hours are 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. every day.