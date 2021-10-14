Customers of Westwood menswear store ULAH wanted a women’s boutique, too — now it’s open

LUNA by ULAH, a women’s boutique offshoot of the five-year-old menswear store next door, officially opened in Westwood last week.

After at least a year of planning — and customers asking for a women’s store — LUNA is now up and running at Westwood’s Woodside Village, just two doors down from the ULAH.

The co-owners say it “feels so good” to bring the women’s clothing and lifestyle store to the neighborhood, and customers are excited about it.

“It’s been fantastic,” co-owner Elise Alexander said. “We’ve had a lot of people come in that were very excited and have been waiting, and once they came in, I think they were even more impressed than they had anticipated.”

LUNA features women’s apparel, gifts, accessories and home accents, as well as brands customers know from ULAH like Billy Reid, Native Youth and Sol Angeles.

Customers can also find products from Lover Cosmetics, a local beauty company, and locally-made jewelry by Sierra Winter, according to a press release.

In honor of both LUNA’s grand opening and ULAH’s five year anniversary, the owners decided to host a block party which will be Saturday, Oct. 16 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

It will feature pop-ups from all the stores at Woodside Village, as well as music and dancing, yard games and drinks.

Co-owner Joey Mendez said for now, the team wants to enjoy the new store. The goal for both ULAH and LUNA over the next five years is “to continue to bring the best products to our customers,” Mendez said.

“We’re using the next five years to nurture and grow what we’ve developed so far with ULAH, LUNA and ULAH Interiors and Design, we’ll just keep refining those,” co-owner Buck Wimberly said.