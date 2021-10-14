Fall is here, and these NEJC cities are offering leaf pickup services in 2021

Leaves are starting to fall, and for residents in a few northeast Johnson County cities that means it’s time to get ready to rake them to the curb.

Fairway, Roeland Park and Westwood are offering residents leaf pick-up services in some capacity in 2021, either with city-owned trucks or contracted crews.

Below is a look at each city’s guidelines for residents who wish to participate.

Fairway

Fairway is getting a group rate for residential curbside leaf removal from Benjamin Lawn and Landscape.

Residents can opt into the program, though there are associated fees. It is $70 for the first pick-up only, $85 for the second pick-up only or $140 for both pick-ups.

The dates are as follows:

Wards 3 and 4 will have pick-up days on Nov. 1 and Nov. 29

Ward 1 will have pick-up days on Nov. 7 and Nov. 28

Ward 2 will have pick-up days on Nov. 21 and Dec. 19

Residents in the Fairway and Fieldston homes associations already have curbside leaf removal pick-ups.

Below are the guidelines for Fairway’s leaf removal program:

Leaves should be raked into a pile along the curb as long and narrow as possible, within the first six feet of the yard.

Leaves should not be piled into the street, the gutters or in a way that blocks the sidewalk.

No sticks, rocks, trash or debris should be in the leaf piles.

Vehicles should not block leaf piles on collection day.

Those interested in Fairway’s leaf removal program can sign-up and pay online at www.benjaminlawn.com by clicking on “curbside leaf removal,” according to a Fairway newsletter.

Roeland Park

The city of Roeland Park purchased its own leaf pick-up truck, which now provides leaf pick-up services to residents at no cost.

Roeland Park’s program this year begins on Nov. 1, and offers three different leaf pick-up dates for all residents.

A map of the schedule can be found online here.

Roeland Park asks that participating residents adhere to the following guidelines:

Rake leaves into long piles within eight feet of the back of the curb, but not into the street. Leaves in the street will not be collected and the responsibility of removal will fall to the resident.

Leaves should be placed behind the curb the day before the scheduled pick-up. Piles should be free of limbs and litter as the vacuum on the truck only composts leaves.

Residents are asked to leave at least three feet of sidewalk open for pedestrian use.

Leaves also should not be piled near mailboxes, cars or utility poles.

Lastly, residents should not park their vehicles in front of leaves during collection hours, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Westwood

Westwood’s leaf pick-up program also begins on Nov. 1 and lasts through early to mid-December.

Public works crews will begin at 51st Terrace and work their way north to 47th Street, according to Westwood Buzz, the city’s newsletter.

It may take more than a week for public works to get back to a residence depending on leaf volumes, weather or any potential mechanical issues.

The city’s leaf program guidelines are as follows: