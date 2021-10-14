Crowder Family Dentistry in Lenexa making plans to move to new location

Crowder Family Dentistry is making plans to relocate to a new site in Lenexa north of Sonoma Plaza near I-435.

Located on a vacant site at 15906 W. 87th Street Parkway, the 5,010-square-foot dental clinic would serve as a new location for Crowder Family Dentistry, which is currently located just down the street.

The project also marks the final single-family zoned lot remaining with direct access onto this busy corridor through Lenexa, according to city documents.

The site is surrounded by mostly commercial properties, with the Post West apartments and some athletic fields owned by Covenant Community Church also adjacent to the project area.

Lenexa city staff said the site has been vacant since 2018, when a home was demolished.

Parking will be available on the north and south sides of the building.

After a brief presentation from GBA, the architect for the project, and city staff on Oct. 4, the Lenexa Planning Commission voted 8-0 to recommend approval of a preliminary plan as well as rezoning of the site from single-family residential to planned office district. Commissioner Jason Leib was absent.

There was no public comment or discussion from the planning commission.

The Lenexa City Council is slated to consider this project Oct. 19. The city will also consider a final plan for the project at a later date.