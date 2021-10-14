AdventHealth brings health care closer to home for south Overland Park families

If you’ve driven through south Overland Park lately, you’ve probably noticed the growing number of expanding subdivisions. Along with more residents come new schools and businesses to build a booming economy and strong community.

One of the more recent additions to the area is AdventHealth South Overland Park, located at 165th and Antioch in the BluHawk Development. Built in 2017, the facility expanded in October 2021 into a 193,000 square foot inpatient hospital. Licensed for 85 beds, the hospital opened with 38 beds and is the first full-service hospital built in the Kansas City metro area in the past 15 years.

“I think the size of AdventHealth South Overland Park is what makes it unique,” said Monica Powers, Chief Nursing Officer. “We have everything included in a community hospital along with the high-quality care the community has come to expect from AdventHealth.”

The facility was designed with a focus on whole-person care and team members continually embrace the organization’s mission of Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ.

“With the new hospital, we have a better opportunity to extend our healing mission to southern Johnson County,” said Ashley McDonald, Administrative Director of Operations and Business Development. “Our faith-based approach matched with our medical expertise allows us to care for our patients in a unique way – mind, body and spirit.”

The new expanded area of the hospital features a Birth Center with a Level II NICU, a surgery department and a post-anesthesia care unit, an intensive care unit, 24 medical/surgical rooms, a GI/endoscopy department and an on-site pharmacy. These resources are in addition to those already on campus such as the 24/7 emergency room, imaging, neurosurgery, primary care, physical therapy and the Whole Health Institute to name a few.

Powers and McDonald have been instrumental in the development of the hospital and hiring the teams that care for patients and their families.

“The entire process from designing and building the facility to hiring our first teams to provide care to this community has been rewarding,” said Powers. “I’ll never forget the day we opened our doors to our first patients and had the wonderful opportunity to take this beautiful building and turn it into a place of healing.”

Step inside and you will quickly see what Powers means about the healing environment. From the emergency room and waiting areas to the new Birth Center and chapel, the spaces are serene with a crisp, modern design. Glass lines the walls and words of encouragement are displayed near the second floor balcony from the lower level.

The beauty of the facility is apparent, but just as important is the state-of-the-art technology that brings a high level of care not only to those living nearby, but also to residents of surrounding counties where quality health care may be less accessible.

“My vision is that we are seen as the community’s destination for health care services and a true partner when it comes to keeping families well,” said McDonald. “With so much growth planned for the area, our goal is to continue expanding services in ways that best meet the demands of those we serve – always with whole person health at the core.”

To learn more about AdventHealth South Overland Park, visit AdventHealthKC.com/SouthOP.