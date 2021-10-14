2021 general election forum: Blue Valley school board

The district’s COVID-19 mask policy, student’s use of technology and diversity and inclusion efforts were just some of the topics discussed at the Post’s forum Wednesday night featuring candidates vying for three seats on the Blue Valley school board.

In the Member 4 area, business consultant Andrew Van Der Laan and tattoo artist Kaety Bowers are competing for the seat currently held by board vice president Michele Benjamin. Bowers did not participate in Wednesday’s forum.

In the Member 5 area, nonprofit executive Gina Knapp is running from the seat being vacated by Stacy Obringer-Varhall.

Pediatrician Christine White’s name will also appear on the ballot in the Member 5 area, but she announced her withdrawal from the race in September and did not participate in Wednesday’s forum.

And in the Member 6 area, investment banker Jim McMullen and small business owner Lindsay Weiss are vying for the seat being vacated by Mike Seitz.

The Post livestreamed the candidate forum on our Facebook page, and the entire event can be viewed in the embedded link below.