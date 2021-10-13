Missing Lenexa man Che Butterfield’s body found in Kansas City, police say

Kansas City Police say the body of a Lenexa man missing since Oct. 2 has been found.

Che Butterfield, 48, was last seen Saturday, Oct. 2, in the 4700 block of North Holmes in North Kansas City, Mo.

His vehicle, a white 2018 Honda Accord with a Kansas license plate, was located a day later near the 6700 block of North Line Creek Parkway in Kansas City, Mo.

Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokesperson for the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department, said Butterfield’s body was discovered Tuesday in a wooded area in the 6800 block of North Line Creek Parkway.

“It does not appear to be suspicious and no foul play is suspected,” Foreman said in an email to the Post on Wednesday.

Kansas City Police are handling the investigation into Butterfield’s death.