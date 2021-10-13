Briefly Noted: Shawnee Mission students with disabilities more likely to be referred to law enforcement, Beacon reports

Shawnee Mission students with disabilities more likely to be referred to law enforcement, Beacon reports

Shawnee Mission students with disabilities are “more than twice as likely as the district average to be referred to law enforcement,” The Beacon reports.

A federal education data analysis conducted by the Center for Public Integrity found students, like those at Shawnee Mission, “are more likely to be referred to law enforcement by their schools,” The Beacon reports. Shawnee Mission is no exception.

David Smith, chief communications officer for the district, told The Beacon the district is planning to “ address inequities” through a review of its policing practices in April.

The trend can also be found in Kansas City Public Schools and Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools.