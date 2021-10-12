  Juliana Garcia  - Weather

After 3+ inches of rain Monday, Johnson County can expect to see more showers this week

Johnson County rain

Rainfall totals in Johnson County reached three inches in some parts during showers that began Sunday night and lasted through Monday morning — and forecasters predict that more rain is on the way. File photo.

Johnson County already saw a few of inches of rain this week, and forecasters say more is on its way.

Torrential downpours rolled through the Kansas City metro beginning late Sunday night, and the rain persisted through early Monday afternoon.

Some areas of Johnson County recorded more than 3 inches of rain in less than 12 hours.

Prairie Village’s Brush Creek reporting station recorded more than two-and-a-half inches of rain on Monday alone. Other areas, like Overland Park near 103rd Street and Metcalf Avenue, weren’t far behind.

The rainfall prompted the county to postpone its daily COVID-19 testing:

This week’s rain wasn’t nearly the heaviest Johnson County has seen in recent months. Thunderstorms in June left upwards of 7 inches in some areas in less than 24 hours.

Still, it appears the rain this week isn’t done.

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill predicts storms Tuesday night — some of which may be strong with gusty winds — that may continue into Wednesday morning, according to the field office’s weather story.

Below are some of the highest rainfall totals recorded in Johnson County in the last 24 hours:

  • Porter Park (Prairie Village) — 2.36 in.
  • 74th Street @ Brush Creek (Prairie Village) — 2.56 in.
  • Martway @ Rock Creek (Mission) — 2.09 in.
  • Mission Road @ Rock Creek (Fairway) — 2.48 in.
  • 199th Street @ Martin Creek (Gardner-Edgerton) — 2.13 in.
  • New Century Airport (Gardner-Edgerton) —2.56 in.
  • 199th Street and Clare Road (Spring Hill) —2.44 in.
  • Olathe Lake Discharge (Olathe) — 2.76 in.
  • 127th Street @ Cedar Creek (Olathe) —3.03 in.
  • 119th Street @ Little Cedar Creek (Olathe) — 3.07 in.
  • K-10 @ Cedar Creek (De Soto) —2.96 in.
  • 95th Street @ Camp Creek (De Soto) —3.19 in.
  • De Soto Streamway Park (De Soto) — 2.68 in.
  • Pflumm Road @ Coffee Creek (Overland Park) — 2.56 in.
  • Quivira Road @ Coffee Creek (Overland Park) —2.99 in.
  • Sheridan Street @ Indian Creek (Olathe) — 3.39 in.
  • Marty Street @ Indian Creek (Overland Park) — 2.01 in.
  • Lamar Avenue @ Indian Creek (Overland Park) —2.05 in.
  • 87th Street and Lamar Avenue (Overland Park) —2.01 in.
  • Lee Boulevard @ Dykes Branch (Leawood) — 2.48 in.
  • K-10 and K-7 (Lenexa) — 2.13 in.
  • 75th Street and K-7 (Shawnee) — 2.36 in.
  • Shawnee Mission Parkway @ Mill Creek (Shawnee) 3.11 in.