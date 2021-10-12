After 3+ inches of rain Monday, Johnson County can expect to see more showers this week

Johnson County already saw a few of inches of rain this week, and forecasters say more is on its way.

Torrential downpours rolled through the Kansas City metro beginning late Sunday night, and the rain persisted through early Monday afternoon.

Some areas of Johnson County recorded more than 3 inches of rain in less than 12 hours.

Prairie Village’s Brush Creek reporting station recorded more than two-and-a-half inches of rain on Monday alone. Other areas, like Overland Park near 103rd Street and Metcalf Avenue, weren’t far behind.

Thats a lot of water! Some areas of Overland Park saw more than two inches fall in the last 12 hours. (This is near 103rd and Metcalf.) You can check https://t.co/ERjTKPbuMY to see local rain gauges and how much fell in your neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/LIyQZbRii9 — City of Overland Park, Kansas (@opcares) October 11, 2021

The rainfall prompted the county to postpone its daily COVID-19 testing:

Due to this morning’s rain, @JOCOHealth is cancelling today’s COVID-19 drive-thru testing through at least 10 a.m. We will keep you posted. — Johnson County, Kan. (@jocogov) October 11, 2021

This week’s rain wasn’t nearly the heaviest Johnson County has seen in recent months. Thunderstorms in June left upwards of 7 inches in some areas in less than 24 hours.

Still, it appears the rain this week isn’t done.

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill predicts storms Tuesday night — some of which may be strong with gusty winds — that may continue into Wednesday morning, according to the field office’s weather story.

Below are some of the highest rainfall totals recorded in Johnson County in the last 24 hours: