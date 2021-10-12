Today is the deadline to register to vote in Johnson County — what you need to know ahead of Nov. 2 election

Tuesday, Oct. 12, is the last day to register to vote in Johnson County ahead of the Nov. 2 general election, which features a slate of much-watched municipal races including Overland Park mayor and seats on several local school boards.

Here is what you need to know about the voting process ahead of Election Day:

How do I know if I’m registered?

You can check your registration status using the election office’s voter lookup tool here.

Can I vote early?

Registered voters who wish to cast advanced ballots can do so either by mail or in person at select locations.

Advance mail-in ballots will begin being mailed out to voters who have requested them on Wednesday, Oct. 13, meaning voters should start receiving them in their mailboxes a few days later.

How do I turn in my mail-in ballot?

There are four ways to send your advance mail-in ballot back to the county election office:

Mail completed ballots back to the election office itself in the pre-addressed envelope you receive with your ballot.

Take completed ballot to any advance in-person voting location during voting hours, which start later this month.

Take completed ballot to any polling location on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Take completed ballot to one of eight ballot drop box locations around the county.

Mailed ballots must be postmarked (or turned in) by 7 p.m. on Election Day and received at the election office by Friday, Nov. 5 in order to be counted.

Where are the ballot drop boxes?

Blue Valley Library, 9000 W 151st St., Overland Park

Central Resource Library, 9875 W 87th St., Overland Park

De Soto Library, 33145 W 83rd St., De Soto

Gardner Library, 137 E Shawnee St., Gardner

Shawnee Library, 13811 Johnson Dr., Shawnee

Spring Hill Library, 109 S Webster St., Spring Hill

Johnson County Northeast Offices, 6000 Lamar Ave., Mission

Johnson County Election Office, 2101 E. Kansas City Rd., Olathe

Can I vote early in person?

Those who wish to vote early in person can cast ballots at any of eight advance voting locations throughout the county beginning Saturday, Oct. 23.

Advance in-person voting sites are at:

Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center, 8788 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park

Hilltop Conference Center, 7700 W. 143rd St., Overland Park

Johnson County Election Office, 2101 E. Kansas City Rd, Olathe

Johnson County Northeast Office, 6000 Lamar Ave., Mission

Johnson County Sunset Office Bldg., 11811 S. Sunset Dr., Olathe

Monticello Library, 22435 W. 66th St., Shawnee

New Century Fieldhouse, 551 New Century Pkwy., Gardner

Olathe Indian Creek Library, 16100 W. 135th St., Olathe

You can check out the days and hours for advance voting at these locations here.

Proper identification is also needed to cast a ballot at an in person voting site. A summary of acceptable forms of photo ID can be found here.

What races will be on my ballot?

That depends on what city and school district you reside. And there are several cities with candidates running unopposed, so they will still appear on your ballots.

For a full list of general election candidates in all local races in northeast Johnson County, go to the Post’s rundown here.

Over the past month, the Post has also hosted more than a dozen forums for candidates running in contested races.

The goal is to make it easy for you to find out where the candidates stand on the issues that matter to you the most, so you can find candidates who most closely reflect your own views.

Here is a list of links to each of the election forums. Two forums had yet to occur at the time of this publication and will be updated once they happen.

Candidates answers to reader-inspired questionnaires for all offices on the ballot will be published on the Post’s website the week of Oct. 18.