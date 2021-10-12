Briefly Noted: Voces Festivas, new Roeland Park Spanish language choir, launches during Hispanic Heritage Month 

Voces Festivas, new Roeland Park Spanish language choir, launches during Hispanic Heritage Month

The Choral Foundation launched Voces Festivas, a Spanish language choir, during Hispanic Heritage Month.

The Roeland Park-based ensemble hosted a performance on Oct. 8. It featured selections from various Spanish-speaking countries like Mexico, Colombia, Peru and Costa Rica, according to a press release.

Anyone interested in joining the choral ensemble can attend a rehearsal at the Jane Sullivan Music Library on Oct. 17 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Music reading skills are not required.

KC Symphony to perform at Westwood city hall on Oct. 12

The Kansas City Symphony is making its way back to Westwood.

The symphony is hosting a live concert in the Westwood city hall parking lot on Oct. 12 at 6:30 p.m. It will feature the symphony’s mobile music box, according to Westwood Buzz, the city newsletter.