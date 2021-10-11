Updates from Johnson County Community College: Support student scholarships

The JCCC Foundation is turning one of our favorite scholarship fundraisers into an online event. The 2021 Some Enchanted Evening Gala will be held virtually on Nov. 13.

The mission of Some Enchanted Evening endures – to assist students in need. One hundred percent of every gift goes directly to student scholarships or basic needs funding. Through this support, students can pursue their academic goals without lingering financial hardships.

With multiple donation levels, this year’s event allows even more donors to participate.

“Although we are disappointed to not be gathering in person to celebrate this year, we’re thrilled to celebrate and share many exciting items through a virtual event,” said Rob Wyrick, Executive Director, JCCC Foundation.

“More than $800,000 has already been raised this year for student scholarships and basic needs programs. The silver lining through this virtual opportunity is that even more individuals can discover how to positively impact the lives of JCCC students.”

Johnson Countian of the Year

The tradition of honoring an exemplary citizen who has made notable community contributions continues this year. It’s our privilege to recognize Clay Blair as the 2021 Johnson Countian of the Year.

From owning a business as a college student to leading a multifaceted corporation, Blair has dedicated much of his time, talent and treasures to Johnson County.

More than 260 JCCC students have benefitted from Blair’s passion for education since he

established a Foundation scholarship in 2013. Each recipient is someone who shows determination to learn and a desire to better themselves through education.

Our students say it best

Don’t take it from us, here’s what some of our scholarship recipients have to say:

“I thought I wasn’t college material. When I started at JCCC and found out I would eventually receive a scholarship, I thought it couldn’t be true. But here I am finally realizing my potential with an appreciation for learning. This scholarship fills me with drive and motivation. I know there are people who are giving back and helping learners achieve their dreams.” Thomas, Clay Blair Family Foundation Scholarship recipient

“I am a single mother pursuing a healthcare degree. I’m working in the dental field to gain knowledge and experience. I am continuing my education to create a better future for my son and myself. JCCC is the best place to go. This scholarship helped me set an example, proving that pursuing goals and dreams is achievable. I am on the right path for our future, and I couldn’t be more appreciative.” Emilee, JCCC Foundation Veterans Scholarship recipient

“I am a junior in high school taking JCCC College Now classes. This has been a difficult year for my family during the pandemic. My mother lost her job, as many other people did. This scholarship helped our family through these difficult times. It allows me to continue my education without disruption. Thank you for your generosity.” Elizabeth, JCCC Foundation Scholarship recipient

Learn more and donate today

Additional details about this year’s Some Enchanted Evening will be released soon. In the meantime, earn more about how you can get involved with the JCCC Foundation and consider a donation today.