Overland Park Marriott hotel undergoing $16 million facelift — here’s what’s changing

The Marriott Kansas City Overland Park is currently undergoing a $16 million renovation.

Located at 108000 Metcalf Avenue, the prominent hotel which was built in 1982 will soon see improvements that include major updates to all guest rooms, and public spaces, including the lobby, fitness center, lounge, meeting spaces, restaurant and bar.

“We look forward to providing our guests with outstanding Marriott service, a striking new design and enhanced amenities to exceed their expectations,” George Katz, general manager of the Marriott Kansas City Overland Park, said.

Below is look at what the renovations will look like, as seen in digital renderings provided by the Marriott:

Every guest room will feature either one or two king-sized beds, making it the only hotel in the area with double kings, according to Marriott.

The renovations to the rooms will also include all new vinyl tile flooring, drapes, wall coverings, furniture and 55″ televisions.

In a majority of the guest rooms, the bathrooms will be converted from tubs to showers with a new light vanity mirror.

Zephyr Kitchen & Bar will be integrated into the Marriott, showcasing local fare, craft cocktails and a new wine list, the hotel says.

All meeting spaces, including the 10,000 square foot ballroom, are being updated with new flooring, wall coverings, lights and contemporary chandeliers.

The lobby and front desk areas are also being updated with new flooring and will feature a modern design.

The hotel’s relocated concierge lounge will triple in size and become a flagship Marriott M Club experience, the hotel’s largest 24/7 lounger offered to Marriott Bonvoy members.

There will also be upgrades to the 24-hour fitness center.

The center will double in size to 1,500 square feet and will feature floor-to-ceiling windows and all new weight training and cardio equipment, including four new stationary Peloton bikes.

The Marriott Kansas City Overland Park was acquired in August 2019 by Wexford Lodging Advisors and Trinity Private Equity Group.

“Wexford and Trinity are delighted with the hotel’s renovation,” president of Wexford John Rosen said. “We were focused in particular on designing vibrant public spaces that guests and locals alike will enjoy.”

Renovations for the hotel are expected to be completed by next month.