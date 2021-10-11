Lenexa Police looking for Che Butterfield, man missing since Oct. 2

The Lenexa Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of Che Butterfield, a 48-year-old Lenexa resident who was last seen the morning of Saturday, Oct. 2, in the 4700 block of North Holmes in North Kansas City, Mo.

Butterfield’s vehicle, a white 2018 Honda Accord with a Kansas license plate, was located abandoned on Oct. 3 near the 6700 block of North Line Creek Parkway in Kansas City, Mo., according to a press release from Lenexa Police issued Monday.

Lenexa police described Butterfield as a white male, about 6’2″ tall and 195 pounds, with brown hair typically worn short and brown eyes. He also wears eyeglasses.

Anyone with information about Mr. Butterfield’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Detective Grigsby with the Lenexa Police Department at 913-825-8055.