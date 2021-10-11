  Leah Wankum  - Police

Lenexa Police looking for Che Butterfield, man missing since Oct. 2

Lenexa Police are looking for Che Butterfield, who was last seen Oct. 2. His vehicle, pictured above, was found abandoned Oct. 3 in Kansas City, Mo. Photo courtesy Lenexa Police Department.

The Lenexa Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of Che Butterfield, a 48-year-old Lenexa resident who was last seen the morning of Saturday, Oct. 2, in the 4700 block of North Holmes in North Kansas City, Mo.

Butterfield’s vehicle, a white 2018 Honda Accord with a Kansas license plate, was located abandoned on Oct. 3 near the 6700 block of North Line Creek Parkway in Kansas City, Mo., according to a press release from Lenexa Police issued Monday.

Butterfield’s 2018 white Honda Accord, found in Kansas City, Mo. Image courtesy Lenexa Police.

Lenexa police described Butterfield as a white male, about 6’2″ tall and 195 pounds, with brown hair typically worn short and brown eyes. He also wears eyeglasses.

Anyone with information about Mr. Butterfield’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Detective Grigsby with the Lenexa Police Department at 913-825-8055.