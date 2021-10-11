Briefly Noted: Juneteenth becomes official holiday for Johnson County government

Juneteenth becomes official holiday for Johnson County government

The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners on Thursday voted 7-0 to add Juneteenth to the standard, fixed holidays for Johnson County Government, starting in 2022.

“By observing Juneteenth as a standard holiday, we are making clear to our community and our workforce that we understand and value the meaning of Juneteenth,” said Ed Eilert, county commission chairman. “We also hope it will grow awareness for those not familiar with the holiday and its significance.”

Oak Park-Carpenter girl scouts build donation bin for SMAC PTA clothing exchange

There’s a new donation bin at Shawnee Mission Area Council PTA Clothing Exchange.

Girl Scout Troop #582, made up of Oak Park-Carpenter elementary students, built a bin for SMAC PTA clothing exchange. The troop received a Bronze Award, which is the highest honor for a junior girl scout, according to a district press release.