5 to Try: The Post wants your picks for best donuts in Johnson County 🍩

This week’s 5 to Try: donuts. Need we say more?

From the traditional metro standbys (LaMar’s) to trendy up-and-comers (Duck Donuts in Leawood Plaza) to established mom-and-pop operations (Fluffy Fresh in Mission), Johnson Countians have a lot of choices.

And for something that is essentially just fried dough and sugar, feelings over what donut is the best can run deep.

So, we want your picks for best donut in Johnson County. Please get specific. Tell us not only the place you like to frequent but what exact order is your go-to.

Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our ‘5 to Try.’