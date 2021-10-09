Your Community: Writers Conference

Calling all writers and aspiring writers! The seventh annual Writers Conference at Johnson County Library is Thursday, November 4 through Sunday, November 7. This is a great opportunity for both new and seasoned writers to learn, be inspired and connect.

Writers Conference

The conference kicks off with a discussion on hope and inspiration featuring conference faculty members Alyssa Cole and Michelle Tea. Friday and Saturday includes lectures and workshops on building a DIY writing career, writing about the things that make us feel good, and bending genre. There will be opportunities to connect too, like morning coffees and lunch hours with creativity coach Phillip Denver and afterhours book discussions with Jessica Conoley. You’ll be bumping into old friends while making new ones, and leave with new energy and inspiration for your next literary project.

This year the conference is entirely online. Lectures are open to all and will be available for OnDemand watching the next day. Workshops have limited capacity and are on a first-come, first-serve basis. All sessions open 15 minutes prior to their start time—arrive early to better ensure your chance of attendance.

Writers Conference Kids Day

This year’s Writers Conference Kids Day is bigger than ever! The day begins with a keynote presentation by Aisha Saeed, author of “Amal Unbound” and co-founder of the “We Need Diverse Books” initiative. Ms. Saeed will share the power of telling our own stories–especially creators whose voices have been traditionally underrepresented and under-supported–and the importance of persevering even when the odds seem stacked against us. Afterwards, there will be three tracks of fun and inspiring programs for young writers. Whether they’re a future novelist or great storyteller, Kids Day is perfect for all interested students, with a focus on grades 4-8.

Writing Opportunities

After you’ve attended the Writers Conference, use what you’ve learned to showcase your writing ability by participating in the writing prompts and contests. There is a monthly or bi-monthly prompt on the JocoWrites Blog where you can show off your talent by submitting your response. In addition to the prompt, each month there is a writing contest with prizes and an invitation to read at a Library event. The current writing contest theme is “The Fools Journey.” One winner will be selected from submissions of poetry, short fiction, and essays. Don’t miss your opportunity to submit your work.

Make this the year you develop your craft and share your creativity with the world. Start by registering for the Writers Conference, then checkout all of the other great opportunities on the For Writers page of jocolibrary.org.

