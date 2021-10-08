Lenexa asks community to donate coats, warm clothing this October — here’s how you can give

As temperatures start to drop and fall arrives, the city of Lenexa is asking the community to participate in a coat drive for folks who could use some warm clothing.

The drive will take place Oct. 18-29. The city of Lenexa is asking employees and the community to drop off gently used coats, as well as jackets, hats and mittens.

All donated items should be in decent shape and in working order, the city says.

The coats and other warm clothing will go to the Shawnee Mission Area Council PTA Clothing Exchange, and some may also be donated to Project 1020 and the Shawnee Mission Unitarian Universalist Church for their annual cold weather shelter operations.

The coat drive is led by the city’s We Care Committee, which organizes community efforts for local charitable groups and causes.

“It’s about being kind,” said Dana Stauch, senior accounts payable specialist for the city of Lenexa and a committee member. “We need to look out for one another, and what better way than to donate something that you have that you don’t need anymore to somebody else that could really change their day and their year? You never know.”

Below are the drop-off locations for the fall coat drive:

Fire Station #1, 9620 Pflumm Road

Lenexa City Hall, 17101 W. 87th St. Pkwy.

Lenexa Rec Center, 17201 W. 87th St. Pkwy.

Lenexa Police Department, 12500 W. 87th St. Pkwy.

Municipal Services, 7700 Cottonwood St.

Lenexa Senior Center, 13425 Walnut St.

Lenexa Community Center, 13420 Oak St.

Stauch, who has been a member of the We Care Committee for several years, stressed the importance of supporting the community through the committee’s efforts.

“We give not only to local charities, but we focus on what we can do to bring a little smile and cheer to our employees,” Stauch said.

Diaper drive just finished

In fact, the city just wrapped up a diaper drive at the start of this month.

Through the duration of the diaper drive, Stauch said her coworkers have emptied the donation barrels at city facilities several times.

“There has been a lot of generous donations from not only our employees, but the community,” she added. “Whenever you see a need go out, the residents and patrons and business owners of this city just are so generous. This community just gives from their heart.”

Stauch said diaper drive contributions this year support Kansas City-based nonprofit Happy Bottoms, as well as Free Hot Soup, a grassroots organization that helps people without shelter.

Anyone who missed the diaper drive but is still interested in donating can reach out to Stauch at dstauch@lenexa.com.