Dawn Rattan, JCCC trustee candidate, says late property taxes were ‘oversight’ and are now paid

Shawnee resident and business owner Dawn Rattan, who is running for a seat on the Johnson County Community College Board of Trustees, says she has now paid in full more than $21,000 in previously owed property taxes, attributing the late payment to an “unintentional oversight.”

Rattan and her husband, Manu Rattan, paid their property taxes in 2020, but Johnson County records showed the couple owed more than $21,000 in property taxes on their home for 2019.

Rattan said the delinquent property taxes through the Johnson County Tax Office came to her attention on Monday, Oct. 4, and the couple resolved the issue the same day, paying what they owed in full.

Johnson County Tax Office records now show the couple owe no property taxes.

“It was an unintentional oversight, a miscommunication, and I really regret that this has happened,” Rattan said. “We paid the balance in full within an hour of learning of it. We understand the importance of property taxes; we love paying to fund schools, public safety, any of that. That is our civic duty, and we’re committed to the community.”

The issue of Rattan’s late taxes first came to light publicly after a Shawnee-based blogger posted about it on Sunday.

Rattan said her family bought their house outright in foreclosure, which means they don’t have a mortgage and, as a result, pay their property taxes through a different process than most homeowners.

She acknowledged this is “not an excuse,” but that it contributed to the oversight two years ago.

Johnson County District Court records show that the Rattans also owed nearly $12,000 in personal state income taxes in 2019, but a letter from the Kansas Department of Revenue to the family, dated Sept. 1, 2021, acknowledges that the couple has fully paid what was owed.

Rattan said a death in the family a few years ago contributed to the mixup in paying their personal income taxes.

In addition to offering comments on the matter, Dawn Rattan also shared the following statement:

“On Monday, October 4th my husband and I became aware of an outstanding property tax bill from 2019. As soon as it was brought to our attention, we immediately rectified the situation by paying the outstanding balance in full.

“We understand the importance of property taxes, which fund schools, public safety & more. Our family is committed to this community and we feel blessed that we can pay our fair share to support these essential services.

“This was an unintentional oversight that was a result of a miscommunication between my husband and I and was immediately corrected. We are putting this regretful situation behind us and looking forward to continuing to serve our community in various ways.”