Briefly Noted: Roeland Park celebrates National Walk to School Day 

Roeland Park celebrates National Walk to School Day

The city of Roeland Park celebrated National Walk to School Day on Oct. 6.

Roesland Elementary students met at Roeland Park City Hall at 7:50 a.m. to walk to the elementary school by 8:10 a.m. Students were escorted by Roeland Park police officers.

Rep. Sharice Davids surpasses campaign fundraising total by $250,000

Sharice for Congress, the campaign team working to get Rep. Sharice Davids re-elected to her seat with Kansas District 3, announced Thursday that the campaign has pulled in more than $825,000 in the third quarter of 2021.

The fundraising goal has far surpassed the campaign’s fundraising total from this time last cycle by more than $250,000, according to the campaign.

Westwood to host Oktoberfest Oct. 9 in Joe D. Dennis Park

The city of Westwood is hosting Oktoberfest on Oct. 9.

Located in Joe D. Dennis Park from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., the event will feature entertainment and dinner from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be an inflatable moonwalk, pumpkin decorating and beverages available all night.