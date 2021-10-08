5 to Try: Great Oktoberfest brews around JoCo 🍻

For our 5 to Try topic this week, we asked you to share your recommendations for great Oktoberfest “bier” around Johnson County and a bit beyond.

So dust off that stein, don that drindl and prepare for your cup to floweth over — here are some of the top recommendations our readers sent in:

Festbier from Transport Brewery

Malty notes pair with slight sweetness in this darker Oktoberfest beer. Pairs great with a sausage from Werner’s and the sounds of an Oompah band at their annual Oktoberfest party in downtown Shawnee (which, sadly, has already passed this year).

Transport Brewery is located at 11113 Johnson Drive in Shawnee.

The taproom is open 4-9 p.m. Monday; 4-10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 1 p.m. to midnight Friday; noon to midnight Saturday; and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Marzen from Limitless Brewing

Packaged in canned pints, this Oktoberfest-style lager has been winning fans across the metro and popping up on tap at more and more Johnson County restaurants. Note that at 7.1% ABV, it’s a little stronger than your typical Oktoberfest offering…so quaff with care.

Limitless Brewing is located at 9765 Widmer Road in Lenexa.

The Limitless taproom is open 4-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 3-10 p.m. Friday; 1-10 p.m. Saturday; and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Festbier from KC Bier Company

German style is a fixture year round at this Waldo favorite, just a short hop across State Line Road from Johnson County.

The seasonal Festbier currently on tap is a Vienna-style lager with complex maltiness at the front and a bright, crisp finish. As the official beer of KC Oktoberfest, you can find it at liquor stores and on tap at restaurants and pubs throughout the area.

KC Bier Co.’s bierhall and biergarten are located at 310 W 79th Street in Kansas City, Mo.

They’re open 3-9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 3-10 p.m. Friday; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday. They’re closed on Monday.

Therese Festbier at Pathlight Brewing

Pathlight Brewing has multiple fall seasonals that have gotten nods from readers.

First, there’s the Therese Hefeweizen, which was introduced this year as a counterpart to its Ludwig Festbier (more on that momentarily).

Traditional hefeweizen flavors give it a bright, citrusy taste that serves as a complement to the…

Ludwig Festbier at Pathlight Brewing

… rich caramel flavors of Ludwig Festbier, Pathlight’s Oktoberfest lager.

This was far and away the top recommendation from readers, who love its combination of maltiness and crispness.

Pathlight Brewing is located at 11200 W. 75th Street in Shawnee.

It’s taproom is open 3-9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. The taproom is closed Monday and Tuesday.

Keep an eye on our feeds Monday as we put out the call for the next “5 to Try” topic…