2021 general election forum: Shawnee Mission school board

COVID-19 protocols, the district’s efforts at diversity, equity and inclusion, and students’ use of digital technology were some of the topics discussed at the Post’s forum Thursday night featuring candidates vying for three seats on the Shawnee Mission school board.

Three of the board’s seven total seats are contested this year.

Incumbent At-Large member and current Board President Heather Ousley faces a challenge from investment banker Brian Neilson.

In the SM East area, incumbent board member Mary Sinclair is being opposed by orthopedic surgeon Zach Roberts.

In the SM West area, two candidates are vying for the seat being vacated by Rev. Laura Guy: cybersecurity consultant April Boyd-Norohna and medical salesperson Sean Claycamp.

The Post livestreamed the candidate forum on our Facebook page, and the entire event can be viewed in the embedded link below.

The questions are below, with corresponding timestamps if you would like to fast-forward to a particular issue: