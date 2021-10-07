Tailgating makes a comeback with Q39

Tailgating has returned to Kansas City and Q39 couldn’t be more excited. Over the past 18 months, we’ve all missed the sound of the crowd roaring in the distance, the feel of crisp fall air cutting through our jerseys, and most importantly, the sweet smell of fresh barbecue.

The Kansas City staple opened it’s first location in 2014 and has quickly become a front-runner in the KC ‘que scene. Known for its signature “competition barbecue with a twist,” Chef Rob Magee and his team continue to innovate culinary creations aimed to please the pickiest of barbecue connoisseurs.

Born out of COVID-19 necessity and a desire to make the experience of eating at home exciting, Q39 introduced a variety of carryout options for home-gating including Grab N Go BBQ Packages, with sliced meats, and Butcher Block Bundles with whole meats.

Now staples on their Q2Go menu, the packages travel well, making them great options for tailgating or at-home celebrations. Whether you’re cheering on KC Football at the stadium or cheering from your couch, Q39 has what you need to make your game day watch party a success.

Grab-N-Go Meal Packs

Fans in need of a no-stress solution for their game day eats can opt for Q39’s Grab N Go Packages. Each package is served hot and features a choice of two pre-sliced meats, including house-made chipotle sausage, pulled pork, smoked bone-in chicken, and sliced brisket.

Q39’s appeal doesn’t end at the meat; their signature sides pack an equal punch. Each package is served with baked beans with pinto beans and burnt ends, apple slaw with creamy dressing and fresh granny smith apples, and potato salad with russet potatoes, egg and tarragon, along with Q39’s championship-winning sauce and fresh rolls.

Each package is priced per person, with a four-person minimum, so you can truly customize the number of servings you need for your event. Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance, to allow time for smoking meats. The ordering process is simple, just visit www.Q39KC.com/Q2Go , select the number of people you want to feed, choose your meats, and select your pick-up time.

Butcher Block Bundles

Block Bundles, the latest addition to their Q2Go menu, feature whole, smoked meats. The meats are pulled straight from the smoker and served hot and ready to carve at home. Keeping the meats whole locks in moisture and flavor, so you get a fresh-from-the-smoker taste without the hassle.

The Butcher Block Bundle Series includes their Barn Yard Package, Ultimate Beef Brisket package, and Pig Out Package.

The Barn Yard Package includes two half chickens that are seasoned with Q39’s signature Chicken Rub and smoked for an hour and a half, as well as a hearty helping of their house-made chipotle sausage, which is smoked for just over an hour and finished on their wood-fired grill.

The Ultimate Beef Brisket package features a whole Certified Angus Beef brisket, hickory-smoked to perfection. The star of their Pig Out Package is an apple-brined pork shoulder that’s smoked for an entire day and full of unexpected bursts of flavor. Each Butcher Block Bundle includes four house-made sides, baked beans, cucumber onion, apple slaw, and potato salad. Q39 championship-winning sauce and fresh rolls accompany each bundle.

Orders need to be placed 24 hours in advance at Q39KC.com and picked-up curbside from either Q39 location.

Q2Go

Those celebrating game day solo need not worry. Q39’s famous barbecue dishes are all available for carryout with Q2Go. Their variety of appetizers, including their award-winning Best Wings on the Planet, competition barbecue plate, brisket burgers and more are available for curbside pick-up or carryout from the designated Q2Go entrance at both Q39 locations.

Visit Q39 online at Q39KC.com to make reservations, place carryout orders and shop Q39 rubs and sauces. Or visit Q39 at either of its two locations: in Midtown at 1000 W 39th St, Kansas City, MO 64111 or the Overland Park location at 11051 Antioch Rd., Overland Park, KS.