Two fugitives from Missouri arrested in Shawnee after standoff at home on Johnson Drive

With the assistance of the FBI, Shawnee Police arrested two people after a standoff at a house on Johnson Drive just east of Lackman Road Wednesday afternoon.

In a statement posted to the department’s social media, Shawnee Police Major Jim Baker said Shawnee Police were there “assisting another agency with the apprehension of two individuals that had warrants issued for their arrest.”

Traffic along Johnson Drive between Maurer Road and Alden Street was diverted for a time during the operation.

“Initially, the wanted subjects refused to exit a residence in the 14900 block of Johnson Drive; however, after brief negotiations, they were taken into custody without incident,” Baker’s statement read.

A man who did not want to be identified said the house at 14905 Johnson Drive is an Airbnb. This man said he and his family stay on one level of the home, and the wanted subjects were on the other level.

He told the Post that police officers with rifles told him to leave the house around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A neighbor who stood along the sidewalk watching the police activity Wednesday said the home was recently sold, and she did not know anything about the owner or occupants.

Johnson County property records show the home was sold in July and is currently owned by a living trust in Kansas City, Kan.

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office booking logs show Shawnee Police arrested a man at 4:45 p.m. and a woman at 5 p.m. Both are wanted fugitives for existing cases outside Johnson County.

The man, a resident of Belton, Mo., is being held on a warrant from the Missouri Department of Corrections.

The woman, a resident of Lee’s Summit, Mo., is held on a warrant out of Jackson County. The booking log does not specify a state for her charges.

FBI Public Affairs Specialist Bridget Patton referred all questions about the situation to the Shawnee Police Department, adding, “any FBI presence is in a law enforcement assistance capacity.”

Shawnee Police spokesperson Major Jim Baker did not immediately respond to questions about the situation, including which agency officers were assisting or if the department’s STAR team (akin to a SWAT team) was called out for the incident.

The Shawnee Police Department’s MRAP, or Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle, was parked in the home’s driveway for several hours after the arrests.

Shawnee Police K-9s and officers could be seen searching a car in the driveway. The car was left in the driveway when the officers left the address.

Johnson Drive reopened about 5:20 p.m. and the final police officers left the address about 6:15 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Shawnee police officers returned to the house about midnight Thursday.

Sergeant Joshua Bayless said the people renting a portion of the Airbnb at the home wanted to confirm that no one was inside before they returned to their rental.

Bayless says officers conducted a “residence check,” and no one was inside the house.