Briefly Noted: Theatre in the Park debuts first indoor live performance since pandemic

Theatre in the Park debuts first indoor live performance since pandemic

Theatre in the Park’s 2021 season continues with a move indoors to the black box theater inside the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center in Overland Park with the nine-time Tony Award Nominated musical “The Full Monty.” The show marks the first live performance indoors since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Johnson County in March 2020. The show opened Oct. 1 and runs through Oct. 17 with matinee and evening performances. “The Full Monty” is rated R and contains suggestive adult themes as well as content regarding suicide, adult language and partial nudity.

Showtime for productions is 7:30 p.m. for evening performances and 2 p.m. for matinee performances. The box office opens one-half hour before performances. Tickets may be purchased at theatreinthepark.org or at the theatre box office the nights of performance, or Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5.p.m at the Arts and Heritage Center.

Nine Johnson County students from Pembroke Hill School honored in National Merit program

The Pembroke Hill School recently announced several students have been honored in the National Merit program, including nine students from Johnson County. The following seniors from Johnson County were named National Merit Semifinalists by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation:

Eric Chen — Overland Park

Campbell Nystrom — Mission Hills

Robert Read — Overland Park

Eli Toney — Leawood

Piper Toney — Leawood

Darwin Torrance — Leawood

Additionally, these students from Johnson County were named Commended Students in the National Merit program: