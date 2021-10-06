Introducing AdventHealth ParentCare

Being a parent can be rough at times. We want the best for our children, but sometimes it’s difficult to know if you are taking the right approach to parenting.

AdventHealth has teamed up with Raised with Love and Limits Foundation to introduce AdventHealth ParentCare, the first program of its kind in the United States to help parents and caregivers. AdventHealth ParentCare is a resource for trusted, personal answers from experts regarding any questions of concern about yourself or your children. The program provides adults with coaching, advice, resources and education and is free to the community thanks to the AdventHealth Foundation Shawnee Mission.

Tricia Rausch, RN, is the Program Coordinator of Postpartum Emotional Support for AdventHealth Shawnee Mission. Rausch has extensive training in perinatal mood disorders and is helping to spread the word about ParentCare within the Kansas City community. She is also a mother to six children.

“At the start of the program, we conducted a survey about ParentCare with parents in the community and the response was very positive,” said Rausch. “Parents are excited to have a place to call to ask questions, gather resources or just talk about being a parent and the challenges that go along with that experience.”

In her role, Rausch works primarily with mothers in their first two years of parenthood. These women are often struggling to balance everything moms need to juggle. New to parenting, they wonder if their child’s behavior is normal and they often miss having the level of adult interaction they experienced before having a child.

“To be the best parents we can be, we need to take care of ourselves and we work to empower women to not feel bad about taking time for themselves,” said Rausch. “It can be difficult to ask for help or to ask someone to watch your baby so you can meet a friend for lunch or go for a walk with your spouse, but those are things we need to do for ourselves as parents.”

Rausch uses the program to help parents of very young children, but ParentCare is useful to those with children of all ages. Parents can go online 24/7 and use the Behavior Checker digital parenting tool and get advice to help solve more than 150 common, everyday behaviors. The program also offers coffee talk sessions, workshops and a variety of parenting-related classes.

“It is exciting because there is truly not another program out there like this one,” said Rausch. “Parenting is the toughest job, but also the most rewarding. I am excited that AdventHealth can now be more involved with families on their parenting journey.”

To learn more about AdventHealth ParentCare, visit AdventHealthKC.com/ParentCare or call 913-632-4206.