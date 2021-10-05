Briefly Noted: Roeland Park police officers gift bike to traveler

Roeland Park police officers gift bike to traveler

Two Roeland Park police officers gifted a bicycle to a woman traveling to South Dakota last week.

Officers Dietrich and Wilson met a woman with no form of transportation last week, who said she wished she had a bike to move throughout the city easier. The officers found a bike in police possession, and were able to gift it to her.

Chief John Morris said it’s just another example of the department making a difference.

“This is how we roll [at Roeland Park Police Department],” Morris said in an email to the Post. “I’m so proud of my officers for doing something great again.”

Shawnee combining committee, council meetings

The Shawnee City Council on Sept. 27 revisited discussions about the recurring schedule for council committee meetings.

The city council plans to combine the committee and council meetings by including a portion of the council meeting that will be dedicated to committee items. Mayor Michelle Distler suggested the change to facilitate council proceedings. Click here to follow that discussion.

Daytime closures planned for Gleason Road in Lenexa

The city of Lenexa plans to close a portion of Gleason Road between 83rd and 79th streets during the day starting Tuesday, Oct. 5.

The road will be closed daily from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Thursday, Oct. 7. 2021, while crews complete storm pipe and ditch maintenance. A detour route will be available via 79th Street to Clare Road to 83rd Street.