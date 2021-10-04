Updates from Johnson County Community College: Winter session is here

Winter session at Johnson County Community College offers the perfect opportunity for students looking to go the extra mile during winter break. This accelerated four-week schedule allow students to get ahead, and stay ahead, as they pursue their educational goals.

All instruction takes place, and we offer classes across many fields of study. Here are a few reasons to enroll in winter session at JCCC:

Learn from the comfort (and warmth!) of home. Enjoy increased flexibility during the holiday season with online classes that follow a structured framework. Assignments, instructions and deadlines are clearly communicated to help keep students on track.

Experience more for your money. We understand financial security is a priority at every stage of the college experience. That's why we strive to put education within reach with our competitive tuition rates.

Work ahead toward a degree or certificate. Students enroll in winter session for many reasons, but the opportunity to expedite their education tops the list!

Winter session schedule

Mark your calendar with these important dates:

Oct. 1

Winter session schedule of classes becomes available on the web. Explore each course in our Credit Class Schedule Search. Select the “Credit Fall 2021” semester, then click the “Winter Session (fall only)” box to search available courses.

Oct. 4

Winter session open enrollment begins. Students may enroll in up to 4 credit hours. Payment is due at the time of enrollment.

Dec. 13

First day of winter session. Last day to enroll in a winter session course.

Jan. 7

Last day of winter session.

Enroll in winter session today and plan early for spring!

It’s not too early to start planning for spring 2022! Students can look forward to flexible course offerings, knowledgeable professors and helpful resource centers. Explore the spring class schedule now and make plans to enroll on Oct. 27.

JCCC’s Academic Counselors are available for support and advice on everything from winter session classes, preparing for spring semester and more. Visit the Academic Advising & Counseling page for appointment options.