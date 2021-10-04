Briefly Noted: Roeland Park-based singers earn second place in national choral performance competition

Roeland Park-based singers earn second place in national choral performance competition

William Baker Festival Singers, a Roeland Park-based group, earned second place in the 2021 American Prize National Competitions in the Performing Arts in choral performance, according to a press release.”

Via submitted recordings, the nonprofit awards the nation’s “best performers, ensembles, composers, directors and administrators,” according to the release. The Festival Singers specialize “in short-form sacred choral classics, early American works, and newly created music from across the globe,” according to the release.

It’s also one of the only choral ensembles that hosted a full season amid COVID-19 in 2020-21, according to the release. The 2021-22 season begins Nov. 7 and will feature eight local concert appearances.