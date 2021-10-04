AdventHealth South Overland Park Hospital celebrates grand opening

AdventHealth South Overland Park celebrated its grand opening last week, marking the first new full-service hospital in the Kansas City metro area in 15 years.

Located at the Bluehawk development at 165th Street and Antioch Road, the 193,000-square-foot facility provides full suite of medical and emergency services.

Currently, the hospital has 38 beds, but was built with plans to expand to 85 beds, and is surrounded by enough land to eventually grow to 150 beds.

The $150 million project would employee 200 new full-time positions upon expanding to that 85-bed mark.

The medical facility is 15 miles further south than any other major hospital in the area.

“Our patients have demonstrated a clear need for expanded services in southern Johnson County and surrounding communities,” Alan Verill, chief executive officer for AdventHealth South Overland Park, said in a release.

The growing campus includes a new birth center, surgical services, intensive care unit, heart care and more.

Below is a list of the departments at the new AdventHealth South Overland Park facility:

Lower Level: Pharmacy, Lab, Facilities, Receiving

Level I: Patient Registration, Chapel, Expanded Imaging Services, Cardiopulmonary, PAT, Cafeteria, Coffee & Gift shop, Conference Center, Administration

Level II: Post-Anesthesia Care Unit, Cardiology/Cath Lab, GI/Endoscopy, Central Sterile, 3 Operating Rooms

Level III: 8 Birth Center Rooms, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

Level IV: 6 Intensive Care Units, 24 Medical/Surgical Rooms

“We are proud to have the opportunity to deliver this care in a beautiful, high-quality facility,” Verill said.

The new hospital is located next to AdventHealth’s Bluhawk Emergency Department and Medical Office building, which were built in 2017 and provide primary care, physical therapy and physician specialties, including cardiology, neurosurgery, endocrinology, gastroenterology, dermatology and a women’s imaging center.

Gov. Laura Kelly was present for AdventHealth’s ribbon cutting ceremony last Thursday.

“I want to thank AdventHealth for anticipating and responding to the increased need for health care in this area,” Kelly said.