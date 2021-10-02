Your Community: Caregiver workshop series

Early childhood is an important time for both child and caregiver. That’s why Johnson County Library is pleased to offer a Caregiver Workshop series to help you through this stage of life. Whether it’s getting them to eat their vegetables or understanding what’s going on inside their heads, being a caregiver of littles can be challenging. Each month’s caregiver workshop explores a different topic to support and enrich relationships between kids age birth to 6 and their caregivers.

October 6

Your Preschooler’s Big Feelings and understanding them with Johnson County Mental Health

November 2

Food Play with kids cookbook author and blogger Amy Palanjian

December 8

Decoding Strategies for practicing early literacy with Dr. Marnie Ginsberg founder of Reading Simplified

New and seasoned caregivers will benefit from this helpful and informative series. Register today to secure your spot for these caregiver workshops on the Events page of jocolibrary.org.

