Your Mortgage: Champion of Business award winner

We’re excited to announce that Fountain Mortgage was awarded as an honoree of the Kansas City Business Journal’s Champions of Business this month. Our company is one of 17 local businesses in Kansas City to win this year. It’s humbling for us to be in a group of Kansas City honorees that includes ubiquitous KC institutions such as JE Dunn, Netsmart, SelectQuote, CBIZ, and others.

The Champions of Business award recognizes companies that set a high standard for performance, innovation and community involvement, and it’s a reflection of our company’s dedication to executing high-level operational performance while also giving generously to our community.

We would like to express our sincere gratitude to our local community that has helped us to reach new heights of success within our city, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds!

-Mike Miles, CEO, Fountain Mortgage

