Taqueria La Nueva, which began as food truck, brings ‘authentic’ Mexican menu to Overland Park

A new taqueria has been bringing a crowd to its doors daily since it first opened in the spring.

Taqueria La Nueva started as a food truck in Olathe by owners Julia and Juan Lorenzo in August of 2019.

After its success, the couple decided to look into a more permanent storefront.

“We had always planned on opening a brick and mortar eventually,” Julia Lorenzo said.

By March of this year, that dream came true as the Lorenzos opened a restaurant location at 12562 Antioch Road in Overland Park.

The menu consists of Mexican street food, ranging from tacos to tortas and burritos.

The restaurant says its speciality is their al pastor, which is a spit-grilled pork. However, Julia said, their most popular item is their quesabirria, a cheesy shredded beef taco.

“It’s real authentic Mexican food from the town that we’re from in the highlands of Jalisco, which is close to Guadalajara,” Julia Lorenzo said.

Since their opening, the Lorenzos say they’ve seen great success.

Oftentimes, Julia says, the line to order from the counter stretches to the front doors and out the entrance.

“Typically our lunch rush is from like about 11 a.m. to 1:30 pm., and then our dinner rushes usually from like 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. And so during those timeframes, usually there’s a line to the door,” Julia Lorenzo said.

She says their goal is to have food prepared fresh upon order, while still making sure the food comes out fast

Still, despite their success amid the ongoing pandemic, they are facing challenges.

Due to staffing issues, the Lorenzos have temporarily shut down their food truck and are currently focusing on the restaurant.

The co-owners are looking to reopen the taco truck soon, potentially in a new location outside of Olathe.