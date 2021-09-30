KITCH, a meal prep company, opens in Prairie Village’s Corinth Quarter

KITCH, a locally owned meal prep company, is now calling Prairie Village’s Corinth Quarter shopping center home.

The shop’s first-ever location is officially open at 4113 W. 83rd Street.

Co-owners Braden Posey and Phillip Stewart, who also own barbershop Scissors and Scotch next door, decided to open their own meal prep company after being unable to find another option they liked.

After a grand opening on Saturday, Posey said KITCH is beginning to see an increase in demand — and in impact.

“We’ve had a number of people come in already who are trying to change their life and use KITCH as the catalyst for weight-loss or a healthier lifestyle, which is one of the reasons we started it,” Posey said. “Our goal is to make KITCH the best and most convenient option for people to eat better, enjoy incredible food, but have it be convenient.”

KITCH serves 31 prepared, ready-to-heat meals like parmesan cream salmon, overnight oats and keto beef stroganoff.

Additionally, there are meals for several types of diets and preferences, including keto-friendly and Whole 30 meals, as well as gluten-free, vegetarian, vegan and dairy-free options

Customers can place a to-go order, for either delivery or pick-up, or can sign-up for a KITCH membership. Members can choose from meal plans that give them between 4 and 12 meals per week.

While there’s no clear favorite just yet, Posey said customers seem to be enjoying the chicken meals the most.

Overall, Posey said KITCH is receiving positive feedback about meals, specifically about the flavors.

“The quality of the meal is what we always wanted to put first, that and the customer experience,” Posey said. “For us, that was the biggest thing — and so far, the feedback has been great.”

KITCH is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.