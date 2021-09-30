Briefly Noted: SM East graduate completes Girl Scout Gold Award 

SM East graduate completes Girl Scout Gold Award

Mackenzie Clevenger, a recent Shawnee Mission East graduate, is completing her Girl Scout Gold Award.

Clevenger on Sept. 25 started to build a greenhouse for the Veterans Community Project, located in Kansas City. It took her more than a year to complete the project, which included design work, soliciting donations and building.

Several volunteers helped Clevenger on Sept. 25, and the team will be finish the second half on Oct. 2, weather permitting. Clevenger is among only 6% of all Girl Scouts who earn the award, for which there are multiple requirements.

Merriam Drive Live to feature food trucks, live music on Oct. 2

The city of Merriam is hosting Merriam Drive Live on Oct. 2.

The annual event will feature a morning 5K, for either walking or running, at 8 a.m. A cornhole tournament, which you can register for online here, begins at 12 p.m.

Live music acts are as follows, as outlined by a city of Merriam newsletter:

Four Fried Chickens & a Coke, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Nick Schnebelen, 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Ricochet from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Food trucks and adult beverages will also be available at the Merriam Marketplace event.