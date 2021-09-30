Fundraiser started for Brian Salinas, Leawood man killed in Lee’s Summit shooting

An online fundraiser has been started for Brian Salinas, a 24-year-old Leawood man shot and killed Sunday in Lee’s Summit.

A GoFundMe page started by Jacob Esparza-Hoskins, who describes himself as one of Salinas’ best friends, said Salinas was a “loving and caring man whose life was cut short tragically by a terrible act of violence.”

“This man took care of everyone and everything,” the fundraiser page says. “And when I say everything I mean he would be a call away if you needed a ride, buy you a round if you needed a drink.”

It goes on to say that Salinas tended to his sick grandmother on a daily basis.

“He was true definition of a friend . And even more so a true definition of a provider,” the pay says.

The fundraiser has set a goal of $10,000 and, as of Wednesday morning, had raised more than $6,500.

Esparza-Hoskins says the funds raised will go towards Salinas’ brother to pay for “any future expenses involved with this terrible incident.”

Investigation into shooting

Salinas was shot and killed Sunday night at a residence in southeast Lee’s Summit.

Lee’s Summit police officers responding to a disturbance in the 2200 block of Burningwood Drive on Sunday night found Salinas in the driveway of the residence with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man was taken into custody as a suspect in the shooting.

The police have since said the two men knew each other.