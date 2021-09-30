2021 general election forum: USD 232 Board of Education

The district’s COVID-19 mask policy, diversity, equity and inclusion efforts and the impacts of a 2018 bond measure, were all topics during the Post’s candidate forum Wednesday night featuring candidates running for three seats on the USD 232 board of education.

All of the races in USD 232 this year are contested.

The candidates vying for the Member 4 Area are Crystal Duke and incumbent board member Danielle Heikes, who currently represents the Member 6 area. Heikes moved within the district since her last election and is now running for reelection in her new home area.

In Member Area 5, Calley Malloy and Amy Parker are facing each other for the seat currently held by John Gaignat, who recently announced his withdrawal from the race and endorsed Malloy. Gaignat’s name will still appear on the Nov. 2 ballot.

For the Member 6 Area, the candidates are Emily Carpenter and Brandi Jonasson, running for the seat being vacated by Heikes, who is now running in the Member 4 area.

The Post livestreamed the forum on its Facebook page. The entire video can also be found embedded below.

Here are the questions and corresponding time stamps. Note that a candidate uses explicit language at 1:04:10.