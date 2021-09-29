Shawnee Mission North unveils new Bison logo — here’s what it looks like

Shawnee Mission North High officials unveiled the school’s new Bison logo to the board of education on Monday evening.

After an alumni-led petition to change the school’s long-time Indians mascot, the board of education approved updating the district’s mascot policy, prompting several schools — including SM North — to change mascots that made references to Native Americans.

Shortly after the old mascot was dropped, SM North began a months-long process to gather community feedback and pick a new one. The school ultimately settled on the Bison.

Since the actual mascot change, the school has been working to update its facilities, team uniforms and signage, as well as designing an actual logo.

Principal David Ewers said DLR Group, the design firm, made it a smooth process and took feedback — and several revisions — well.

Students, building leadership and a site counsel all provided feedback on the logo, he said.

“In the end, we felt the logo and brand we’re going with is going to be a very iconic brand, something synonymous with Shawnee Mission North and success for years on end,” Ewers said.

Below is a look at the final logo SM North tweeted out on Tuesday:

Here’s a better look at our new Bison logo! pic.twitter.com/kJJsD5OKLd — SM North HS (@SM_NORTH_HS) September 28, 2021

SM North is still in a transition period for the 2021-22 school year as it works to replace signage and logos that depict the old Indians mascot or name with the new Bison mascot.

Ewers previously told the Post that the public could still expect to see both mascots used in some instances through the end of this academic year.

The Bison mascot is already popping up around the school, though.

SM North gymnastics uniforms have made the switch to Bison. And the paint on the floor of the school’s fieldhouse also reflects the new name.

The actual Bison mascot also made an appearance at a SM North pep rally this week:

Samantha Morinville, SM North senior class president, said she and her fellow students appreciated and enjoyed being able to give constructive criticism on the logo.

“I’m just really happy to finally have this logo and finally get it on a t-shirt so we can start selling them and buying them,” Morinville told the board of education. “I know that the North community will love it, as well.”