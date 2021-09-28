Briefly Noted: Bird scooters now available in Prairie Village

Bird scooters now available in Prairie Village

Residents and visitors can now ride Bird scooters throughout Prairie Village.

After the city council approved a one-year pilot program with Bird Rides, Inc., the scooters are now available throughout the city. Riders can use the scooters in bike lanes and on the road, but not on sidewalks.

To begin using the scooters, download the Bird app and sign-up with the following: a photo of your driver’s license, contact information, and a credit, debit or prepaid card number. More information about Prairie Village’s specific rules can be found online here.

SM North CORE CAP to meet Sept. 28 at Center for Academic Achievement

Shawnee Mission North’s College Advising Program will meet for the first time on Sept. 28 at the Center for Academic Achievement.

From 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Shawnee Mission eighth graders can join the group — which is currently recruiting — for its first meeting of the school year. Students can expect to learn about high school and college, and should bring their MacBooks.