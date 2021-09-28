Police say Leawood man, 24, killed in shooting in Lee’s Summit

Lee’s Summit Police say a Leawood man was killed in a shooting Sunday night and that another man is in custody in connection with the incident.

In a statement Monday, Lee’s Summit Police identified the victim as 24-year-old Brian Salinas of Leawood.

That statement says officers were dispatched at 9:20 p.m. Sunday night to the 2200 block of Burningwood Drive in Lee’s Summit in response to a “disturbance.” That location is southeast of Longview Lake off of W. Pryor Road.

When officers arrived, the found a male — later identified as Salinas — lying in the residence’s driveway with a gunshot wound. Salinas was pronounced dead at the scene.

A male suspect was taken into custody “without incident,” according to police.

Police say they are not looking for anymore suspects in the killing.

“Details in the case are still emerging as detectives are working to process the scene and interview witnesses,” a police statement Monday said.