  Jacob Martin  - Coronavirus

Pfizer booster now available for some Johnson County residents — here’s what you need to know

Pfizer booster

The CDC now recommends people 65 and older along with those over 50 with underlying medical conditions get a third shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Additionally, workers in some high-exposure fields, including first responders, nurses and teachers, can also get a booster. The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment says Pfizer boosters are now available at private pharmacies and at county-run clinics. File image.

Some Johnson County residents can now begin receiving a booster of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, after the CDC on Friday gave final authorization for a third shot for select populations.

The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment says eligible residents can begin booking booster shot appointments at county-run clinics on Monday, Sept. 27.

Here are some important things you need to know about who is eligible and how to get a booster shot:

Who can get a booster now?

  • The CDC recommends some groups of people should get a third shot of the Pfizer vaccine.
  • That includes people 65 and older, residents of long-term care facilities and individuals 50-64 years of age with underlying health conditions that put them at risk of severe complications from COVID-19.
  • Booster shots are recommended six months after your second dose.

What about other groups?

  • In addition, the CDC says some other groups may get a booster, too.
  • That includes those 18 to 49 years old who have underlying medical conditions. (More on that below.)
  • Also, workers in high-risk fields, including nurses and teachers, can also get a booster.
  • A CDC advisory panel initially recommended that these groups not be included in recommendations for a booster shot, but CDC Director Rochelle Walensky overruled the panel, opening up boosters to millions more Americans.

Where can you get a booster in Johnson County?

  • Starting Monday, you can book an appointment to receive a booster at JCDHE’s permanent clinic at 6000 Lamar Avenue in Mission. JCDHE urges anyone who wants a booster to book one online here.
  • Residents can begin booking booster appointments at JCDHE’s Olathe clinic at 11811, S. Sunset Drive, starting next Monday, Oct. 4.
  • Pfizer boosters will also be available at private pharmacies across Johnson County. Go to vaccines.gov to find the nearest provider offering booster shots.
  • Locally, Hy-Vee is offering free booster shots, as are Walgreens, CVS and Balls Foods, owner of Hen House and Price Chopper.
  • You are also encouraged to reach out to your personal health care provider to ask about booking a booster shot through them.

What if I got the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine?

  • At this point, you’re not eligible for a booster.
  • The CDC has authorized booster shots for only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
  • Both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are still undergoing testing to determine if a booster is necessary.

What “underlying health conditions” make me eligible for a booster?

  • The CDC offers a full list of conditions.
  • That includes cancer, chronic lung disease, COPD, asthma, diabetes, heart disease, a weakened immune system and obesity.
  • Also, the CDC recommends you get a booster if you are pregnant.

Who is considered to be a worker in a high-risk field and should consider getting a booster?

  • Health care professionals, including doctors and nurses
  • First responders, including police and firefighters
  • Teachers and day care staff
  • Grocery store workers
  • Manufacturing workers
  • Agricultural and food industry workers
  • Public transit workers
  • U.S. Postal workers

Are there any side effects of risks to getting a booster?

  • The CDC reports similar side effects to the first two shots, fatigue and soreness at the injection site being the most common.
  • Rare serious complications are possible, as with any vaccination, the CDC says.
  • To date, more than 386 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in the U.S., with very few major or long-term side effects reported.

Editor Kyle Palmer contributed to this report. 