Pfizer booster now available for some Johnson County residents — here’s what you need to know

Some Johnson County residents can now begin receiving a booster of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, after the CDC on Friday gave final authorization for a third shot for select populations.

The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment says eligible residents can begin booking booster shot appointments at county-run clinics on Monday, Sept. 27.

Here are some important things you need to know about who is eligible and how to get a booster shot:

Who can get a booster now?

The CDC recommends some groups of people should get a third shot of the Pfizer vaccine.

That includes people 65 and older, residents of long-term care facilities and individuals 50-64 years of age with underlying health conditions that put them at risk of severe complications from COVID-19.

Booster shots are recommended six months after your second dose.

What about other groups?

In addition, the CDC says some other groups may get a booster, too.

That includes those 18 to 49 years old who have underlying medical conditions. (More on that below.)

Also, workers in high-risk fields, including nurses and teachers, can also get a booster.

A CDC advisory panel initially recommended that these groups not be included in recommendations for a booster shot, but CDC Director Rochelle Walensky overruled the panel, opening up boosters to millions more Americans.

Where can you get a booster in Johnson County?

Starting Monday, you can book an appointment to receive a booster at JCDHE’s permanent clinic at 6000 Lamar Avenue in Mission. JCDHE urges anyone who wants a booster to book one online here.

Residents can begin booking booster appointments at JCDHE’s Olathe clinic at 11811, S. Sunset Drive, starting next Monday, Oct. 4.

Pfizer boosters will also be available at private pharmacies across Johnson County. Go to vaccines.gov to find the nearest provider offering booster shots.

Locally, Hy-Vee is offering free booster shots, as are Walgreens, CVS and Balls Foods, owner of Hen House and Price Chopper.

You are also encouraged to reach out to your personal health care provider to ask about booking a booster shot through them.

What if I got the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine?

At this point, you’re not eligible for a booster.

The CDC has authorized booster shots for only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are still undergoing testing to determine if a booster is necessary.

What “underlying health conditions” make me eligible for a booster?

The CDC offers a full list of conditions.

That includes cancer, chronic lung disease, COPD, asthma, diabetes, heart disease, a weakened immune system and obesity.

Also, the CDC recommends you get a booster if you are pregnant.

Who is considered to be a worker in a high-risk field and should consider getting a booster?

Health care professionals, including doctors and nurses

First responders, including police and firefighters

Teachers and day care staff

Grocery store workers

Manufacturing workers

Agricultural and food industry workers

Public transit workers

U.S. Postal workers

Are there any side effects of risks to getting a booster?

The CDC reports similar side effects to the first two shots, fatigue and soreness at the injection site being the most common.

Rare serious complications are possible, as with any vaccination, the CDC says.

To date, more than 386 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in the U.S., with very few major or long-term side effects reported.

Editor Kyle Palmer contributed to this report.