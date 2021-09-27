Briefly Noted: KC-area group conducts missing person canvas this week

KC area missing person search begins this week

Kansas City organizations will conduct the fourth annual point-in-time search for missing persons in the metro area from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2.

Search KC is designed to “build and lead a powerful alliance with the local community, businesses, law enforcement and media to educate and raise awareness of the issue of missing persons, resulting in locating missing persons and connecting them with restorative services,” according to a press release from Veronica’s Voice.

Supported by a team operating the Search KC Command Center, volunteers will canvas the community, distribute booklets of missing persons posters and gather any information that could lead to the recovery of those missing individuals.

Volunteers will also search assigned areas of the metro area in small groups during four-hour shifts across the three days of the search.

To register to volunteer, visit veronicasvoice.org/searchkc. The Search KC list of partners includes Avenue of Life, Children’s Mercy Hospital, City Union Mission, Colonial Presbyterian Church, Concerned Citizens for Responsible Government, Johnson County Human Trafficking Coalition, Justice and Dignity Center, Kansas City Dream Center, Missouri Missing, Missouri Department of Social Services, Morris Nelson & Associates, P.O.S.S.E, Rended Heart, Restoration House of Greater Kansas, St. Luke’s Hospital, Synergy Services, Veronica’s Voice, Vineyard Church Stop Trafficking Ministry, and Wyandotte Pregnancy Clinic.

KDOT conducting noise study as part of U.S. 69 Expansion Project

The Kansas Department of Transportation is conducting a noise study as part of the U.S. 69 Expansion Project. Officials expect the noise study to be complete by early November, about eight weeks later than originally scheduled. Results will be presented at a virtual public meeting on Dec. 8.

KDOT delayed the noise analysis in order to conduct reviews of its noise policy and the noise analysis performed in the corridor as part of previous U.S. 69 and I-435 projects, according to the transportation department.

The Dec. 8 virtual public meeting will include results of the 69Express environmental assessment, including the noise study. For locations where noise walls are recommended, KDOT will also host meetings with affected property owners to discuss whether they desire the recommended abatement measures.

Prairie Village approves amendments to Mission Road flood control project

The city of Prairie Village on Monday evening formally approved an amendment to the Mission Road flood control project.

City staff and the design contractor Affinis Corp. discovered the years-long project would need to be adjusted: A retaining wall is needed near 68th Street to help mitigate flooding issues, which led to 5-feet of water and residential flooding in summer 2017.

The city council unanimously approved the amendment and phase two of design.

BNSF Railway closing railroad crossing near Nieman Road and 79th Street this week

BNSF Railway will close the railroad crossing on Nieman Road south of 79th Street starting Monday, Sept. 27, for maintenance work. The road is expected to reopen by 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1.

A marked detour route will be provided via West 79th Street to Quivira Road to West 87th Street Parkway to Marshall Drive.

The railway will also close the Carter Avenue crossing from Sept. 27 to Oct. 1. Detour signs will be placed throughout the city of Merriam to redirect drivers.