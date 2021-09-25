Your Community: The effect of ageism on employment and retirement

Many people experience, or will experience, the effects of ageism on their employment opportunities, and relatedly, on their ability to fund their retirement. This fall, Johnson County Library is offering a series of programs on the negative effects of ageism and solutions for addressing these. This series features knowledgeable and dynamic speakers on the topic of ageism, and how that relates to the unique set of challenges facing those 50 and over in today’s competitive job market and their future in retirement. There are also some great resources for those re-entering the job market. Below are some upcoming opportunities.

Rethinking Aging with Janine Vanderburg – Tuesday, September 28

Janine Vanderburg, Initiative Director at Changing the Narrative, is a driving force in changing the way people think, talk and act about aging and ageism. In this lecture, Janine will share her experiences and commitment to leveraging the talents of people of all ages to benefit community. Janine currently chairs the Encore Network Leadership Council. Her favorite saying: “We are the leaders we are looking for.”

Advocacy Letter Writing with Janine Vanderburg – Saturday, October 2

In this workshop, Janine Vanderburg of Changing the Narrative will explain how to write powerful, compelling and individualized letters to elected officials, editors and community influencers. This call to action is a follow up to Vanderburg’s September 28 lecture on Rethinking Aging.

55, Underemployed, and Faking Normal with Elizabeth White – Thursday, September 30

Too many of us find ourselves approaching or in retirement without adequate savings – due to a variety of circumstances beyond our control. Elizabeth White, TED Talk speaker and author of 55, Underemployed, and Faking Normal, is an aging solutions advocate for older adults facing uncertain work and financial insecurity. She will discuss solutions to help people of all ages cope with and address job loss, underemployment and financial concerns. The first 50 registrants will get a free copy of Elizabeth White’s book.

Build Your Resilience Circle with Elizabeth White – Saturday, October 2

In this workshop, Elizabeth White will lead participants through questions to help identify trustworthy community members with whom to form Resilience Circles. Participants will walk away with the tools to form their own Resilience Circle support groups, where members can support each other and discuss issues related to aging and living a good life on a limited income. Before attending the workshop, we recommend watching 55, Underemployed, and Faking Normal with Elizabeth White in Library OnDemand or reading the book.

Whether you’re looking to re-enter the workforce or wanting to switch jobs, ageism can be a real barrier to your employment and reaching your retirement goals. Register for this special series on dealing with age discrimination and financial concerns on the Events page of jocolibrary.org.

