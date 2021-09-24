Mission Hills explores solutions to persistent flooding along Brush and Rock Creeks

The city of Mission Hills last week discussed a number of potential solutions to persistent flooding along Brush and Rock Creeks around Kansas City Country Club.

Why it matters: Following flood studies for both creeks, city staff presented findings and potential solutions to the city council at its Sept. 13 meeting.

The studies concluded that State Park Road, which runs diagonally along the north side of the club, has a 66% chance of flooding each year, and that poses “a safety risk and drain(s) emergency response resources.”

The studies are connected to a master plan project happening at Kansas City Country Club, off 63rd Street and Shawnee Mission Parkway.

The creeks play a major role in the club’s property, and there’s a 61% annual chance that the club will flood, according to city documents.

The solutions: One option is for the city to buy-out four at-risk homes for nearly $6 million, and spend more than $652,000 to remove the State Park Road crossing of Brush Creek, replacing it with cul-de-sacs.

Other options for the city include removing the crossing and raising the street for $3.5 million or creating flood benches and raising the road at a cost of more than $13.5 million.

If neighboring Mission Hills Country Club, which is northeast of the flood-prone area just off State Line Road and Mission Drive, is willing to participate, the city could extend a “channel widening effort downstream” that would “reduce flood depths by two to three feet,” according to city documents.

While this option hasn’t been thoroughly vetted, it could reduce the cost for the other alternatives.

What’s next: City Administrator Jennifer Lee said the alternatives in the report are preliminary, and the city council asked that they “be shared and vetted with other stakeholders.”

If there’s a consensus on an option, Lee said the city will look for funding sources and explore the alternatives further.