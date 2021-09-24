Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty: Suburb snapshot across the metro

As we head into the last quarter of the year, people across the US are on the hunt a new place to call home. According to a recent US Census report, the mass exodus from large metropolitan areas that began in 2020, has continued into the later months of 2021. Our metro is made up of over 22 counties, in both Kansas and Missouri. In a previous column, we spotlighted why choosing the KC metro as your new home is an excellent idea. For this week’s column, I wanted to snapshot the five most populous cities in the KC Metro and delve into the most recent stats of each municipality. If you have family and friends contemplating a move here and seeking out information, this would be a great start. Here we go!

The namesake of the area, Kansas City, Missouri, has a population of 495,327.

Median Household Income: $54,194

Median Home Value: $154,600

Median Rent: $941

Fun Fact: Kansas City has more barbeque restaurants than any other city in the country.

Overland Park, Kansas comes in second with a population of 197,237.

Median Household Income: $86,487

Median Home Value: $276,100

Median Rent: $1,164

Fun Fact: Over 40 companies have their corporate headquarters in Overland Park.

Number three goes to Kansas City, Kansas: population 156,607.

Median Household Income: $45,665

Median Home Value: $95,600

Median Rent: $885

Fun Fact: Kansas City, KS has a large number of buildings on the National Register of Historic Places, including the Rosedale Arch, Wyandotte High School and the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Kansas City.

Olathe, Kansas sits at number 4 with a population of 141,290.

Median Household Income: $90,435

Median Home Value: $238,100

Median Rent: $1,019

Fun Fact: Olathe is the county seat of Johnson County.

Last but certainly not least, the fifth largest suburb is Independence, Missouri, population 123,011.

Median Household Income: $50,592

Median Home Value: $114,100

Median Rent: $864

Fun Fact: This city is named after the Declaration of Independence

If you are interested in data from any of the other cities around the metro, head to www.census.gov where you will find detailed statistics at your fingertips. In addition, our dedicated agents are here to assist anyone looking to relocate to our area. They have been living and working here for decades and are up to date on any industry trends, fun things to do and will provide honest feedback to give you and yours the insight you need in this most important decision!