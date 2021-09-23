Smallcakes, Overland Park-based bakery chain, acquired by group with plans for ‘worldwide cupcake domination’

Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery, the Overland Park-based national dessert chain, has been acquired by restaurant conglomerate The Derbyshire Group, the company announced earlier this month.

The bakery was first started by Johnson County native Jeff Martin in 2008, who opened his first storefront in Overland Park near 143rd Street and Metcalf Avenue.

Since that initial launch, the company has expanded into one of America’s biggest gourmet cupcake shops, with more than 180 locations in 27 states across the U.S., the majority of which are owned by local franchisees.

Currently, there are seven locations in Kansas, including shops in Shawnee and Olathe.

New corporate owners

The Derbyshire Group has been active during the pandemic and made a number of moves in the quick-service restaurant arena.

The acquisition of Smallcakes comes on the heels of other investments in eateries like Slim Chickens, Rock and Roll Sushi, Island Wing Company, Bold Brands and others, according to a company statement.

The group says it has business interests in all 50 states and 136 countries around the world.

What happens to Smallcakes

Martin will continue to contribute as an “advisor to the company while he pursues new concepts,” such as his newest quick service restaurant, Effin Egg, a gourmet breakfast sandwich and bagel shop in Inlet Beach, Fla.

The Derbyshire Group says it has assembled a team to facilitate the expansion of Smallcakes and named Kendall Hollingsworth is “Chief Cupcake Officer,” leading the company to their goal of “worldwide cupcake domination.”

“I am thrilled to lead and serve the Smallcakes brand as we take it into the future” Hollingsworth said.

Smallcakes serves 18 signature cupcake flavors, with its most popular being red velvet. Additionally, the bakery features seasonal and special flavors, such as maple bacon, french toast and pumpkin.

The franchise also features 15 flavors of small-batch ice cream similar to their cupcake offerings.

“We firmly believe in our slogan of ‘Maybe a Cupkcake Will Help?’ because despite the circumstance, there is nothing that compares to the joy and nostalgia that tasting a Smallcakes cupcake brings,” Hollingsworth said.

Smallcakes had $77.1 million in sales in 2020, down 12.7% from the year before, according to data from Technomic.