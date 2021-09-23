New look Ranch Mart North in Leawood set for phased opening following $47M upgrade

The redevelopment of the 217,000-square-foot Ranch Mart North shopping center in Leawood is nearly complete, and a phased reopening of the revamped complex is expected to start this month.

The $47 million project to redevelop the shopping center on the northeast corner of 95th Street and Mission Road includes:

the addition of a two-story, mixed-use building,

facade updates for all tenants,

a walkway connecting the front and back of the development

and other improvements for pedestrian safety.

As part of the phased opening, the first new tenant, Meat Mitch Barbecue, is looking to open their doors sometime in late October.

The Kansas City-based barbecue retailer is taking a 6,000-square-foot storefront just east of Cosentino’s Price Chopper, in part of the former Seasonal Concepts space.

Meat Mitch will not be the only new occupant coming to the complex.

Other new tenants to the shopping center, such as Prairie Village-based Summer Salt Ice Cream, are set to join the complex before the end of the year.

Trip Ross with Cadence Commercial Real Estate, which is in charge of the redevelopment, said he anticipates the property will be fully occupied and opened by the holiday season later this year.

Construction on Ranch Mart North began last year, after the Leawood City Council signed off on final development plans for the shopping center.

The new two-story building with offices above retail and restaurant spaces takes the place of the property’s former bowling alley.

“The goal was always to do the best for the community and to honor (original builder) Vic Regnier’s original intent — to create an amenity and resource for the neighborhoods surrounding Ranch Mart North,” Ross said.

The redone complex will also feature a number of outdoor spaces such as large restaurant patios and a lawn area with astro-turf that’ll serve as a community amenity.

While physical office spaces have taken a hit during the pandemic, Ross said they have received interest from some potential tenants for the second-story office space.